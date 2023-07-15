Air traffic strike in Italy: Chaos expected at airports

Travelers in Italy have to be prepared for some severe restrictions on Saturday due to strikes at airports and in air traffic. Passengers from Germany are also affected.

07/15/2023 – 12:00 p.m

Chaos is expected at the airports in Italy on Saturday. Due to strikes, passengers have to be prepared for restrictions, some of which are severe. Travelers from Germany are also affected. They should therefore find out about the status of their flights.

The ground staff, who are responsible for handling and check-in services, among other things, are on strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Italian consumer protection association Codacons estimated that around 1,000 flight connections and more than 250,000 passengers could be affected by the strike.

Hundreds of flights already canceled

Hundreds of flights – including those to and from Germany – have already been cancelled. Some flight connections, for example from Rome-Fiumicino to Munich, Cologne, Hamburg or Frankfurt, are canceled during the period of the walkout. Flights to Germany were also canceled from Milan-Malpensa Airport in northern Italy. In addition, flights from German airports to Italy were canceled.

Italian media warn of a “black Saturday” in air traffic. In addition to the ground staff, the Malta Air pilots, who control Ryanair flights in Italy, are on strike from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pilots and flight attendants at the low-cost airline Vueling are also on strike on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Europe’s largest direct airline Ryanair had previously announced that the strike would result in flight cancellations and restrictions on flights to and from Italy.

Strikes in the middle of the peak travel season

This is the second strike in Italy, after a nationwide rail strike on Thursday, affecting thousands of people and causing problems in public transport. The strikes hit Italy in the middle of the peak tourist season and during a heatwave with high temperatures.

