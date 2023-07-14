Air traffic, the tax gap for Italian coffers is skyrocketing: 3.1 billion euros lost. Ita and Ryanair in the lead

Last year the coffers of the Italian state lost 3.1 billion euros of revenue because of very low levels of taxation to which the sector is subjected airplane transport. A “tax gap”, produced by the difference between the revenues that should have been generated by the prices of air travel and the revenues that have actually been collected, which at a European level is worth more than 34 billion euroscirca 4 million euros “lost” every hour.

This is what emerges from a research of Transport & Environment, the European independent environmental organisation. According to T&E, in the face of the climate impacts of air transport, Italy continues not to tax the sector as it should: there is no tax on kerosene, those on tickets and VAT are too low and “carbon pricing” is active only on intra-European flights. Charles TrittoPolicy officer of T&E Italy, wonders: “How to justify that any motorist pays more taxes on fuel than an airline such as ITA Airways or Ryanair?”

Yes, because, according to the numbers released in the report, it is Ryanair That ITA Airways contribute significantly to widening the “tax gap” made in Italy: of the 3.1 billion euros, in fact, 500 million are due to the lack of tax burden on Ryanair’s activities and passengers, while 270 million depend on ITA. If, then, we look only at the concessions on fuel and carbon pricing, leaving out the “losses” on airline tickets, it turns out that Ryanair reaches 260 million euros in non-payments, while ITA 130 million euros.

