Air transport, the companies against the government decree: “Punitive measures”

MILANO – The interventions on the ‘expensive flights’ that the government has developed in the decree under discussion this evening are alarming the companies. This is what Ibar (Italian Board of Airlines Representatives) and Assaereo (National Association of Carriers and Air Transport Operators), ‘spokesperson’ of the sector of air carriers operating in the Italian market, underline in a note. The prerequisites for an emergency decree would be lacking, the articulated confrontation with the carriers to find less “punitive” rules, which moreover – they argue – would seem to be in contrast with European legislation.

In detail, the contents, reads the note, would appear “to be in contrast with the applicable sector regulations, in particular with Article 22 of EC Regulation 1008/2008 which allows carriers holding an air transport license issued by a Member State of the EU to choose the routes on which to operate and freely set the tariffs for the transport of passengers and goods”.

“The possibility of controlling the cost of airline tickets is allowed only through the imposition of public service obligations if the conditions set out in article 16 of the Regulation are met”, they explain, recalling that “the air transport industry operates in a general context of free and deregulated market”.

Assaereo and Ibar also highlight how “the conditions for an emergency decree are not met” which “arrives in the absence of a prior comparison with the carriers represented”. The associations hope “that the hypothesized provisions can be re-evaluated following a constructive discussion to be held even in a very short time”.

Aicalf: “Dangerous precedent”

Similar perplexities were expressed by Aicalf, the Italian association of low-fare airlines “The draft of the decree law which would aim to control the prices of national air tickets, to and from the islands, would create a dangerous precedent for a a sector whose liberalization has brought enormous benefits to Italian and European citizens in recent years”, said President Alessandro Fonti. “Any attempt to restrict free market spaces, as well as being in conflict with the applicable European legislation, can only have negative effects and contrary to the stated objectives, on the offer and on the ticket prices themselves – he continued – damaging consumers first and putting at risk the investments of the airline companies in Italy and direct employment and related industries”.

