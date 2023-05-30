Home » Airbnb and short-term rentals, the crunch is coming: minimum two-night stay and national register of apartments
A minimum stay of two nights in the historic centers of large cities and in tourist municipalities. A national identification code for each apartment, to be displayed on portals such as Booking e Airbnb and at the entrance to the house, with fines of up to 5,000 euros for those who do not own it. The obligation for those who rent more than four apartments – therefore in an entrepreneurial form – to present a communication of the start of the activity, with a new economic category specifically assigned to tourist rentals.

