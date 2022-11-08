Listen to the audio version of the article

Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies will need to share data on the number of people using their platforms under the EU’s proposed rules, the European Commission said Monday, highlighting a light-hearted approach to regulating the sector. The EU executive’s proposal comes as popular tourist destinations like Paris, Venice and Barcelona accuse Airbnb of exacerbating the housing shortage. But smaller cities and rural areas want to attract more tourists through online rental platforms which account for a quarter of all tourist accommodation in the European Union of 27 countries.

The Commission’s proposal represents an effort to address the patchwork of different national laws across the EU governing Airbnb and its rivals, trying to balance the interests of cities and rural areas. “The proposed new rules will help improve transparency about the identification and activity of short-term accommodation hosts and the rules they must comply with, and will facilitate host registration,” the Commission said in a statement. “They will also address the current fragmentation of how online platforms share data and ultimately help prevent illegal ads. Overall, this will help create a more sustainable tourism ecosystem and support its digital transition ”.

Under the proposed rules, Airbnb and its counterparts will have to share data relating to the number of guests and nights rented with public authorities once a month, in an automated way. of non-compliance. The proposal will have to be agreed with EU countries and legislators before becoming law. The Commission’s proposal is similar to a data-sharing agreement that Airbnb entered into with the European statistical office Eurostat two years ago to allow public authorities to access quarterly published data on the number of people using the platform and the number of nights booked.