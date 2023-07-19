Airbnb founder: $3 billion richer in just one year

Joe Gebbia co-founded Airbnb. Getty Images

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia sold over $1 billion in Airbnb Class A stock this year.

The stock is up 70 percent this year, taking Gebbia’s net worth to nearly $9 billion.

Gebbia stepped down from his full-time role at Airbnb in July last year.

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia is on a winning streak this year as the home-sharing platform’s stock prices soar in the wake of the pandemic.

A 70 percent rise in Airbnb stock since January left Gebbia’s net worth at $3 billion as of Wednesday almost nine billion dollars soaring – and the 41-year-old has redeemed it with a string of stock sales.

Last Thursday Gebbia sold – according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index now the 251st richest person in the world – 516,666 Class A Airbnb shares for $71.7 million, like from a official document.

This stock sale was the latest in a series of stock sales this year that he is following Calculations by Bloomberg has so far turned over a total of more than one billion dollars (890.6 million euros).

Airbnb was founded in 2007

Gebbia founded the platform in 2007 with Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk, who are now the company’s CEO and chief strategy officer, respectively.

Im July past He resigned from his role as chief executive officer of Airbnb earlier this year and has since reduced his holdings. He has sold nearly $1.4 billion worth of Airbnb stock to date, according to Bloomberg.

Gebbia still sits on Airbnb’s board of directors and chairs the non-profit arm of Airbnb, Airbnb.org.

After leaving Airbnb full-time, Gebbia co-founded the Samara design studio in October last year. He also sits on the Tesla board of directors.

On Tuesday, Nasdaq-listed Airbnb shares closed up 0.8 percent at $146.53 a share.

