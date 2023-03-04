Alexi McKinley lives in a trailer and rents out her house on AirBnb Morgan Riley Photography

Alexi McKinley rents out her house for a few weeks each month and lives in a trailer in her driveway.

Her family earns up to $8,000 a month from vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO

Her advice for setting up an Airbnb is to use bright, clear photos and emphasize good communication.

This first-person story is based on an interview with Alexi McKinley, a 26-year-old entrepreneur in Marysville, Washington state. Business Insider verified her income using documents. The following text has been shortened for better readability.

In September 2018, I was fired from my job as an account manager for a cybersecurity consulting firm and started as a corporate sales manager for a Marriott hotel. I learned about hospitality, revenue strategies, where to network, contracts and negotiations, and that customer experience is everything.

In January 2020 I went on maternity leave and never returned. My husband is self-employed and supported us with his construction and tractor service company.

Getting back to a household income wasn’t easy, so I started a consulting business and started posting about my cystic acne on social media, which grew my Tiktok following 480.000 people grew.

We also started renting out our house to earn some extra money. Now we live in our trailer about two weeks a month to rent out our house through Airbnb and VRBO.

Our average nightly rate is $600 high season and $450 low season. In our first year of renting our home short term, we almost completely replaced my previous income of $45,000. That’s how we built the business.

After our wedding in 2017 we bought a 2008 Campter for 6500 euros before our annual camping trip with friends

We mainly used this caravan for camping, but we also lived in it for a few months while our house was being built.

The trailer next to the house the McKinsleys just built. Riley McKinley

When it came time for the next camping trip, we were expecting our second child and needed somewhere to sleep all four of us. We were specifically looking for a trailer with a bunk house and a lockable door so we felt like we had two bedrooms.

In October 2020, the perfect camper popped up on Craigslist: a 2018 32-foot MPG travel trailer. We viewed it, fell in love with it, and bought it same day for $23,000 thanks to a loan from me grandparents

In July 2020, my cousin told me about a family she knew in Alaska who rented out their house for the summer and made $60,000 ($56,000) from it

It sounded crazy to us and we desperately needed an income at that point. We were in the middle of the pandemic and the future was very uncertain. Our goal was to use Airbnb to pay our mortgage every month.

Airbnb requires five photos to start. We have used iPhone photos for our listings and the important thing is that they are as clear, clean and bright as possible. We uploaded the photos to Airbnb and VRBO and ran the listings live. Forty-eight hours later we had two bookings for a week and our mortgage was paid off for that month.

We furnished each bedroom with new linens, new duvets, matching bed frames and decorations. We went to Costco and bought new pots, pans, utensils, a paper towel holder and water to stock the fridge. We bought sponges, soap, shampoo, conditioner and hair dryers for the bathrooms. Everything we replaced found a new home in the trailer, which was nice because it felt familiar even when we moved.

We kept all of our personal belongings in the locked master bedroom or in the garage, which we used for personal storage. We simplified the house and put away everything that was fragile or important to us. We cleaned out the pantry and fridge except for things like flour and spices.

I created systems for our everyday possessions that kept being sent back and forth, such as: B. a shower tray for skin and oral care, hair care tools and accessories. We transport all of our clothing back and forth in giant, reusable shopping bags. We only pack what we need based on how long Airbnb guests stay.

The final step was to clean the house from floor to ceiling. Our first renters told us we had the cleanest house they had ever stayed in, and that’s still a common response in most of our reviews to this day.

Posting listings on Airbnb and VRBO is pretty easy

The first thing they want to know is how many beds, bathrooms and bedrooms you have and what amenities you offer. What makes you stand out in the area? What is there to do on site? All of this will determine how you will position yourself compared to your competitors in the region

I recommend theming or labeling your house. Our home is themed ‘The Woodlands PNW’ which incorporates local culture, greenery and the general woodland vibe. You don’t have to set everything up, paint it or make it perfect right away. Start with what you can and build on it as your earnings grow. My husband and I invest everything back into the house. It will also increase the value of your home if you ever decide to sell it.

I prefer Airbnb because it seems to have my back as a host. For example, we had a few guests who threw unauthorized parties and Airbnb was much more helpful than VRBO in solving the problem.

Your cover photo and the title of your offer should highlight your most exciting amenities to attract potential guests

We have a covered outdoor area with a fire table and hot tub that guests can use year round. Give your guests a detailed description of what to expect once they enter your home. Explain what makes your space special and answer any questions your guests might have.

When it comes to pricing, look for Airbnbs in your area. Who is your competition and how do you compare? Would you make a click with your offer? Be realistic about your position in the market and price at the low or high end of the spectrum.

It’s also important to develop a sales strategy for weekends, holidays, and booking discounts. I learned that when I worked for Marriott. Every Tuesday we sat in meetings to review our competitors’ prices, assess what events are happening in the area, what the holidays are, and adjust our prices accordingly. All of this can be set up automatically in Airbnb.

I don’t mind living in our trailer, but it can get tight

It can get tight in the caravan. Alexi McKinley

None of our guests seem to mind our standing in the driveway, and many even invite us to hang out with them on the back porch. My husband usually accepts this invitation, but I’m more of an introvert and prefer to keep my distance for business reasons.

We need to use space strategically where we can. I do my work in the car or at Starbucks. My husband cooks outside on his Blackstone. We bought things to keep things organized like a hanging jewelry holder and compartments for pens, notepads, mail and my makeup. We have a place for everything, but we still dance around each other often.

There aren’t many places to stretch out, the walls are extremely thin, and sometimes going outside isn’t an option, especially during Washington’s rainy winters. It’s also difficult not to have a washer and dryer. We end up having to take our laundry to all our friends and families and wash the dishes by hand.

That’s life in a caravan. Alexi McKinley

One of the coolest things about this business is that we get to travel a lot. Last year we toured Nashville, Maui, Huntington Beach, New York, Idaho and Arizona.

On average, we make between $3000 and $5700 a month, with our highest month being over $9500 in July 2021. Our mortgage is $2,700 a month, so it’s always covered. We pay our cleaner $150, but sometimes we still do it ourselves to save money.

Here’s my top 3 advice for new hosts

Good communication will help you in the long run. Be transparent about what your offer offers, what you expect as a host and what the guest should expect from you. Responds to criticism and bad reviews. Setting up an automated message flow will save you time, make your guests feel supported, and encourage good communication. Don’t do without loving details. A handwritten note, a welcome gift, extra toiletries and even a good smell make all the difference. Guests want to know what they’re getting into, and you set the tone from the moment guests read your description. If you give your guests a little attention when they arrive, their stay will be a special experience. Find a good cleaner. Especially if you are planning to travel while having the guests at your house. She should be able to walk around between guests, checking for damage and reporting. This can be crucial if something happens between guests and goes unnoticed.

