Airbnb: I stayed in a warehouse – that’s what it looked like.

I lived in a warehouse that was converted into a living space. Lucien Formichella

I lived in a converted Airbnb in a warehouse in Houston, Texas.

During my stay, I was struck by the funky floor, industrial-style ceiling, and cool vibe of the space.

The place was well air conditioned and I enjoyed the big TV and the games.

From the moment I decided to stay in an Airbnb in a warehouse in Houston, Texas, I knew it was going to be an unforgettable experience.

As I looked at the listing, the pictures from the outside reminded me of a storage room and I wondered how comfortable it would be, especially in the Texas heat.

Listed at $70 a night, the Airbnb features epoxy floors, an exposed metal roof, and stainless steel appliances to stay true to the industrial flair.

And this is how it looked in detail.

I stayed in a 60 square foot Airbnb in a warehouse for $70 a night and I already want to go back

Lucien Formichella

The outside didn’t look very inviting to me.

Lucien Formichella

The first visit felt like walking through Narnia’s closet.

Lucien Formichella

The funky floor contributed greatly to the overall vibe.

Lucien Formichella

The ceilings were cool and industrial, but the place was still welcoming.

Lucien Formichella

Unfortunately we couldn’t shower for long.

Lucien Formichella

We threw some hoops at the arcade basketball net.

Lucien Formichella

In addition, deckchairs have been placed throughout the warehouse.

Lucien Formichella

There was a private washing machine but the water problem made me hesitant to use it.

Lucien Formichella

The place had a big TV so I hooked up my Chromecast.

Lucien Formichella

Although we only made coffee during our stay, the kitchen was fully functional and easy to use.

Lucien Formichella

The bed didn’t have a headboard, but it was very comfortable.

Lucien Formichella

The air conditioning worked well and allayed my concerns about the temperature.

Lucien Formichella

The only problem I had was being woken up by an electric saw.

Lucien Formichella

I would definitely book an Airbnb in a warehouse again, even in the height of summer.

