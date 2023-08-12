Airbnb: I stayed in a warehouse – that’s what it looked like.

I lived in a warehouse that was converted into a living space. Lucien Formichella
I lived in a converted Airbnb in a warehouse in Houston, Texas.
During my stay, I was struck by the funky floor, industrial-style ceiling, and cool vibe of the space.
The place was well air conditioned and I enjoyed the big TV and the games.
This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.
From the moment I decided to stay in an Airbnb in a warehouse in Houston, Texas, I knew it was going to be an unforgettable experience.
As I looked at the listing, the pictures from the outside reminded me of a storage room and I wondered how comfortable it would be, especially in the Texas heat.
Listed at $70 a night, the Airbnb features epoxy floors, an exposed metal roof, and stainless steel appliances to stay true to the industrial flair.
And this is how it looked in detail.
I stayed in a 60 square foot Airbnb in a warehouse for $70 a night and I already want to go back
Lucien Formichella
The outside didn’t look very inviting to me.
Lucien Formichella
The first visit felt like walking through Narnia’s closet.
Lucien Formichella
The funky floor contributed greatly to the overall vibe.
Lucien Formichella
The ceilings were cool and industrial, but the place was still welcoming.
Lucien Formichella
Unfortunately we couldn’t shower for long.
Lucien Formichella
We threw some hoops at the arcade basketball net.
Lucien Formichella
In addition, deckchairs have been placed throughout the warehouse.
Lucien Formichella
There was a private washing machine but the water problem made me hesitant to use it.
Lucien Formichella
The place had a big TV so I hooked up my Chromecast.
Lucien Formichella
Although we only made coffee during our stay, the kitchen was fully functional and easy to use.
Lucien Formichella
The bed didn’t have a headboard, but it was very comfortable.
Lucien Formichella
The air conditioning worked well and allayed my concerns about the temperature.
Lucien Formichella
The only problem I had was being woken up by an electric saw.
Lucien Formichella
I would definitely book an Airbnb in a warehouse again, even in the height of summer.
