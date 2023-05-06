Airbnb: room instead of whole apartment? That’s behind the plan

A rental air mattress and breakfast: That was the original idea of ​​the online platform Airbnb. Today’s multi-billion group is now going back to its roots and wants to increasingly offer rooms instead of entire apartments. This also contributes to another strategy.

Dhe kind woman obviously had no idea who she would be sharing her bathroom with that night. She received her guest at the front door, the dog at her side. A little small talk – then she showed him the guest room.

If she had asked about his job, she might have found out who this Nathan Blecharczyk was who had rented from her via Airbnb: one of the founders of the online rental platform himself, the chief strategist to this day and, according to “Forbes”, now an eightfold billionaire.

Blecharczyk, who was traveling to New Orleans for a birthday party last week, had, “of course,” booked a room through his own platform. “I wanted to tell my hostess in the morning that I work at Airbnb. But we didn’t meet again there,” reports Blecharczyk in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG.

Blecharczyk had only rented a room with a shared bathroom – not an entire apartment like more than nine out of ten of his current customers. That fits with the recent shift in business strategy. After a revision of the platform, individual rooms should be given more weight. “We want to go back to our roots,” says Blecharczyk.

And they lie in the interpersonal. A rental air mattress and breakfast (Airbed and Breakfast), that’s how Airbnb started in 2007. Blecharczyk raves about “great hosts” and “human encounters” that need to be brought back to the fore when traveling. That is the romantic justification for the return.

The strategic one could also mean: The regulators are making Airbnb’s main business increasingly difficult. More and more cities – from Berlin to Munich to Barcelona – are restricting the temporary rental of entire apartments. The already scarce living space should not be cut further by investors who buy up entire apartment buildings and then broker apartments at high prices to holidaymakers.

Renting out individual rooms in one’s own home – still known as “guest rooms” from earlier times – is usually still allowed. “Room rental is also financially attractive for travelers and their hosts, especially in times of rising living costs and the economic crisis,” says Blecharczyk.

In Germany, for example, the average price for a room on Airbnb is around 60 euros per night. The average host earned more than 1,700 euros last year – a “win-win situation” for both sides, the entrepreneur thinks.

He sees some trends in the travel industry that could boost the private rooms business in the future. Globally, a quarter of all overnight stays on Airbnb are now booked by solo travelers.

More and more people are traveling alone

In 2022 alone, solo trips increased by more than 50 percent, including more and more women. “Here warm hosts make a particularly big difference,” says Blecharczyk.

A new feature at Airbnb is therefore a “host pass” that allows travelers to find out something about their hosts before they book a room: what is your job or his/her job? Where did she go to school? What are his hobbies? Are there pets?

Better information about the accommodation should give guests security: is there a lock in the bedroom? Private bathroom? “People will travel more and more in the future, in many parts of the world,” Blecharczyk is convinced. And many stay longer – thanks to the new opportunities to work remotely. Every fifth booking via Airbnb is already running for a month or more.

During the corona pandemic, the company laid off a quarter of its around 7,500 employees worldwide. The founders gave up secondary fields such as arranging air travel and decided to concentrate on their core business: accommodation. 6.6 million were listed on Airbnb worldwide last year.

Nathan Blecharczyk wants to visit a few of them with his family in the near future. He is planning a nine-month trip around the world with his wife and two children of primary school age. These would then be taught by their parents on the way. “It will definitely be a great experience,” enthuses Blecharczyk.

Incidentally, he does not want to announce himself to his hosts as the Airbnb founder in the future either. You shouldn’t bother about him. He just wanted to “give the experiences that normal people have”.

