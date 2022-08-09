Home Business Airbus, deliveries down in July, weighs the supply chain crisis
Airbus, deliveries down in July, weighs the supply chain crisis

by admin

Airbus recorded a slowdown in deliveries in July, due to the crisis in the supply chains, which forced the big aeronautics to keep semi-finished jets, the A320neo, without an engine in the factory. The big French company announced a new important order from China that improves the outlook for the next quarter. This is a maxi order of 300 jets from state-owned airlines in China, in addition to other orders collected at the Farnborough Airshow.

Airbus delivered just 46 aircraft in July, slowing sharply from 60 in June and even below 47 in July 2021. Last month the aircraft manufacturer revised its forecasts on deliveries for the current year to 700 aircraft from a previous target of 720 units, due to a lack of engines.

Since the beginning of the year, Airbus has delivered 343 aircraft or 341 if we exclude the two orders placed by Aeroflot and not fulfilled due to the sanctions. While it sold 843 aircraft or 656 taking into account cancellations.

