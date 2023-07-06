Airbus: Icelandair expands fleet with 13 A321XLRs

Icelandic airline Icelandair has announced a major investment in its aircraft fleet, with a firm order for 13 Airbus A321XLRs.

In addition to the direct purchase, Icelandair’s strategy foresees the enrichment of the fleet through the leasing of four additional aircraft of the same model. This decision aims to strengthen the company’s competitive position on the global market.

The choice of the A321XLR, as reported by an Airbus press release, offers Icelandair a number of advantages. This aircraft model, thanks to its considerable range, opens up new market opportunities for the company. It also enables Icelandair to reduce operating costs and advance its sustainability agenda. Passengers will also benefit from a higher level of comfort in the cabin.

