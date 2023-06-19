Airbus receives largest aircraft order in history from Indigo

Airbus, the European civil aviation giant, has received a maxi order from IndiGoIndia’s largest airline by market share, per 500 A320 Family aircraftestablishing the record of the largest contract purchase in the history of commercial aviation.

The agreement bears the number total number of Airbus aircraft ordered from IndiGo to share 1.330reinforcing its position as the largest A320 Family customer in the world.

“It is difficult to overstate the importance of IndiGo’s new landmark order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft,” said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. “An order book now of nearly 1,000 aircraft over the next decade enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission. to continue promote economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India“.

IndiGo, based in New Delhi, is one of the fastest growing carriers in the world. Since the delivery of its first A320neo in March 2016, its fleet of A320neo Family aircraft has grown to be one of the largest in the world, with 264 aircraft in operation (162 A320neo, 79 A321neo, 21 A320ceo and 2 A321 freighters).

