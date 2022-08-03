Home Business Aircraft chaos, the Antitrust puts a light on the strike of 17 July
Aircraft chaos, the Antitrust puts a light on the strike of 17 July

Aircraft chaos, the Antitrust puts a light on the strike of 17 July

After the complaint presented by Codacons, the consumer organization informs that the Antitrust has opened a case on the complaint relating to the strike of last July 17, which saw the protest of pilots and flight attendants Easyjet, Volotea, Ryanair, Malta Air and Crewlink, as well as ENAV workers. Strike that had caused the cancellation of 377 flights, according to ENAC data.

The Antitrust announces that “the practice has been attributed by competence to the General Directorate for Consumer Protection”, which now “will verify the facts reported for the profiles of competence and in case of initiation of the investigation will notify”.

In its statement, the Codacons reported to the Antitrust the possible violations of the Consumer Code by airlines regarding the information duties towards passengers who found their flights canceled unexpectedly and without suitable notice.

The air carriers involved in the strike – according to the association – would not have informed their users, or would not have informed them adequately, in advance and in good time, about the impossibility of making certain flights, despite being aware of the reasons of the strike that could have caused the suppression.

Then there is the question of the financial compensation due to passengers in the event of flight cancellation, a right that – recalls the Codacons – also applies in the event of a strike, on the basis of the decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union according to which the carrier he cannot use the notion of exceptional circumstances in the event of a strike and thereby evade the obligation to indemnify the client.

