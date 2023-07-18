Airline boss: Climate change will massively disrupt air traffic

Scott Kirby has been United Airlines President since 2016 and CEO since May 2020. LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images

According to United CEO Scott Kirby, climate change will cause even more flight delays in the future.

The airline canceled thousands of flights in a six-day glitch ahead of the July 4th weekend.

Kirby came under scrutiny for chartering a private jet while passengers were stranded.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby likes to point the finger when it comes to flight delays. Scott had been at the airport infrastructure Criticized and denounced the state authorities for lack of staff.

Now the CEO is warning passengers that climate change will be a major cause of flight disruptions in the future, citing the recent flight disruption in June as an example, as Politico reported earlier this week.

“I think erratic operational events will become more likely as the climate warms,” ​​Kirby said on a recent “Politico” event: “More warmth in the atmosphere, thermodynamics for beginners – we will have more thunderstorms”.

A United spokesman said the airline declined to comment further than citing Kirby at the event.

The global rise in temperature and the resulting extreme weather events are already making air travel more difficult. Hurricanes are getting stronger, smoke from forest fires is darkening the sky and airport runways melt in extreme heat.

Widespread thunderstorms in the New York area prompted the airline United to cancel thousands of flights in the run-up to Independence Day weekend, causing many frustrated passengers were stranded. The airline offered the affected travelers 48.280 Kilometer and the flight attendants that triple salary as compensation.

Meanwhile, Kirby, who was the highest-paid CEO in the industry last year, was reprimanded for leaving the same week chartered a private jet. He later apologized, calling the decision “insensitive” to customers and United employees affected by the collapse.

At the time, United stated that they had not paid for the CEO’s flight. The airline declined to say whether Kirby frequently flies on private planes.

Criticism of Kirby’s statement about climate change

While all airlines were affected by this week’s storms, United suffered the most from the disruption. Kirby blamed the authorities’ shortage of air traffic controllers in the New York City area for United’s difficulties, particularly at its Newark hub.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg dismissed Kirby’s criticism of the authorities, telling CNN United had “some internal issues that they need to resolve” as they were struggling “even compared to other US airlines.”

Garth Thompson, a United pilot and union leader, similarly pointed to internal problems at the airline as a driving factor behind flight delays in late June.

“While Scott Kirby seeks to shift the blame to the authorities, the weather and everything in between, more flight delays are a direct result of poor planning by United Airlines executives,” Thompson told Business Insider.

He added: “The company is reluctant to take proactive measures to reduce further delays, including a new deal with us that would improve our quality of life, modernize our flight planning system and fundamentally prioritize pilot welfare.”

