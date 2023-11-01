Airline Refuses to Provide Wheelchair, Forces Disabled Man to Crawl off Plane

Airline Under Fire for Refusing Wheelchair to Disabled Passenger, Forcing Him to Crawl off Plane

Columbia, Canada – In a shocking incident of discrimination, an airline allegedly refused to provide a wheelchair to a disabled man, leaving him with no choice but to crawl to the exit of the plane upon landing. Rodney Hodgins, a 49-year-old technology salesman who relies on a wheelchair, was on his way to Las Vegas with his wife to celebrate their anniversary.

According to reports, when the plane landed, Rodney’s wife requested a wheelchair to assist her husband. However, they were informed by an airline stewardess that there was no time to arrange for one as the aircraft had to take off again immediately.

Deanna Hodgins, Rodney’s wife, initially thought it was a joke but was soon appalled when a crew member insisted that her husband would have to leave on his own. “Of course I can’t, I’m in a wheelchair. I can’t walk,” Rodney pleaded.

Left with no other options, the disabled man had to rely on his upper body strength to maneuver through the tight space of the cabin. His wife, Deanna, assisted by holding his legs as he made his way towards the exit.

The incident has left the Hodgins devastated, as Deanna expressed through social media. She described the situation as emotionally distressing, with some passengers looking away in shame while others appeared indifferent. “My husband’s a human being, our rights were trampled, and Air Canada has not responded to us despite their promises,” she shared.

In response to the incident, Air Canada issued a statement acknowledging the inappropriate treatment Rodney Hodgins had received. The company stated, “We use the services of a third-party wheelchair assistance specialist in Las Vegas to provide safe transportation on and off the aircraft.”

While the airline offered the Hodgins a flight bonus of 2,000 Canadian dollars as compensation, they have expressed that the gesture does not address the core issue. Deanna, who had been planning the trip meticulously for 8 months, feels that Air Canada failed them in every aspect.

The incident has sparked outrage among disability rights advocates and has once again highlighted the need for better accessibility and sensitivity training within the airline industry. The Hodgins hope that their ordeal will lead to positive changes and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

