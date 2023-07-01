Airline ticket price increases: Mister Prices summons the companies

Listen to the audio version of the article

About a third will choose holidays abroad despite the heavy increases in air ticket prices, up to 50% more than in 2022. On Tuesday 4 July the guarantor for price surveillance Benedetto Mineo, on the recommendation of the Minister of Enterprise and of Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, summoned the representatives of the main airlines that operate flights on the national routes affected by the highest price increases.

The meetings, explains a note from Mimit, will make it possible to analyze the dynamics of ticket prices and will be preparatory to the immediate convening of a rapid alert commission on expensive flights. Because in the face of the increases recorded in recent months, the cost of kerosene has dropped by 40-45% and Olivier Jankovec, director general of the Airports Council International Europe (Council of International Airports in Europe) recalled «I am perplexed by this increase, I am surprised that no one is intervening to protect the public interest. It is evident that there is an increase that goes beyond the costs incurred by the carriers, the tariffs are 6 times the inflation rate, how is this possible?».

Tourism forecasts

However, the hospitality industry is preparing for a record season. In July, 74.4 million visitors are expected at the accommodation facilities of the peninsula. This is 4.9 million more visitors (+7% on 2022) with the return to pre-pandemic levels. In the summer quarter, total attendance should reach 212.8 million, with around 12.5 million more attendance. A growth that will be driven by arrivals from abroad which should mark a +9.6% compared to last summer. With this increase, foreign presences will be 101.2 million with an increase of almost one percentage point compared to the summer of 2019 considered the best of the century. In that year, Italy was the fifth most visited country in the world with 65 million arrivals and the second with 221 million overnight stays.

These are the forecasts elaborated by CST for Assoturismo Confesercenti which highlight the key destinations. The flows will reward the cities of art and the smaller centers where a growth of around 8.3% is expected and a marked presence of foreign customers which will be close to two thirds of the presences. For lake locations and rural and hilly areas, the expected variation is +7.8%. The tourist movement of seaside and mountain resorts is also growing, with +5.9% and +6.6% respectively. The perception of companies operating in spa resorts and “other interests” is also quite positive, with an estimated growth of +3.5% and +3.4% respectively.

Tourism, “mountains are becoming more and more popular, but don’t become a museum”

15.6 million Italians on holiday in July

Into this scenario are added the 15.6 million Italians (+1% on 2022) who organized their holidays in July. According to the Coldiretti/Ixe analysis, their choices reward national destinations with short-range travel. About a third will choose holidays abroad despite the heavy increases in air ticket prices, up to 50% more than in 2022. Those who will stay in Italy will choose the coasts where, Coldiretti let us know, the increase in price lists for accommodation, meals also umbrellas and sunbeds to reach the maximum values ​​in the first half of August. But particularly appreciated, in addition to the cities of art, are also the alternative choices for getting to know – underlines Coldiretti – a so-called minor Italy, that of the parks to the countryside, from the mountains to the small villages that drive food and wine tourism, with 92% of typical national productions born in Italian municipalities with less than five thousand inhabitants.