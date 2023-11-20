Airline tickets, prices skyrocketing: flights to Sicily and Sardinia at Christmas will cost 78% more

In just over two weeks, the prices of airline tickets to fly to Sicily and Sardinia during the Christmas period have recorded dramatic increases, reaching peaks of +78% depending on the route. This was reported today by Codacons, the association whose complaints triggered the two Antitrust investigations into high flight prices in Italy. In particular, the association compared its previous survey conducted on November 2nd and relating to the fares of flights to Sicily and Sardinia for departures close to Christmas, with the data collected today on specialized booking platforms, discovering that in In just a few days, airline ticket prices have skyrocketed. The steepest price increase concerns the Turin-Cagliari route: leaving on 24 December (before 5pm) you spent 84 euros by purchasing the ticket on 2 November (one-way flight), while today you need at least 150 euros, with an increase of +78.5%. And precisely the flights from Turin to the islands show a completely anomalous trend: if you leave on 22 or 23 December, the prices are lower than those sold at the beginning of November, with a drop of up to -24% for the Turin route -Catania. This could depend on a possible increase in connections between the Piedmontese city and the islands during the Christmas period – explains Codacons.

To fly from Rome to Catania starting on December 22nd, the ticket goes from 82 euros at the beginning of November to the current 127 euros, with an increase of +54.9%; from 94 euros to 140 euros if you leave on December 23rd (+48.9%). +34.4% the Rome-Palermo route starting on 22 December. The Milan-Catania route increases in price by +48.5% in a few days (from 165 euros to 245 euros starting on 23 December), while from Florence to Catania it is necessary to take into account a greater expense of +33.7% starting on 24 December (before 5pm): from 181 euros on 2 November to the current 242 euros. Tickets from Bologna are prohibitive: you need 342 euros to fly to Palermo on 22 December (+32.5% on the beginning of November), 314 euros if you leave on 23 December, and 291 euros if you are heading to Cagliari on 22 December, with an increase in price in this case of 64.4% (increases of more than 52% if you leave on 23 or 24 December). The prices of flights from Venice to Cagliari have increased by 60.7%, with the ticket for 23 December going from 145 euros at the beginning of November to the current 233 euros.

