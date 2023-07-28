Home » Airlines exceed profit expectations thanks to great desire to travel
Business

Airlines exceed profit expectations thanks to great desire to travel

by admin
Airlines exceed profit expectations thanks to great desire to travel

IAG confirmed the annual forecast, according to which the Lufthansa competitor wants to achieve the upper end of a range of 1.8 to 2.3 billion euros in operating profit. The group, which also includes the Spanish airlines Iberia and Vueling and the Irish Aer Lingus, earned 1.26 billion euros from operations in the first half of the year after a small profit in the first quarter. In the same period last year, there was a loss of 446 million euros due to travel restrictions during the corona pandemic.

See also  Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: Top deal with favorable conditions

You may also like

Checco Zalone, a permanent job was better: his...

This is how Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became...

Colombian Celebrities Take Flight: The Private Jets of...

Istat: industry turnover up 1.5% in May

Strong Data and Rate Hike Expectations Boost Dollar,...

Electric cars without sound? Thus the sound becomes...

Video: Amazon driver jumps fully clothed into a...

Volkswagen Invests $700 Million in Chinese EV Maker...

European stock markets cautious. In Piazza Affari Eni...

“Partly not feasible,” says Lufthansa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy