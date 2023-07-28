Airlines exceed profit expectations thanks to great desire to travel

IAG confirmed the annual forecast, according to which the Lufthansa competitor wants to achieve the upper end of a range of 1.8 to 2.3 billion euros in operating profit. The group, which also includes the Spanish airlines Iberia and Vueling and the Irish Aer Lingus, earned 1.26 billion euros from operations in the first half of the year after a small profit in the first quarter. In the same period last year, there was a loss of 446 million euros due to travel restrictions during the corona pandemic.

