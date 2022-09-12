Listen to the audio version of the article

Possible inconveniences in sight for those who will have to travel in today airplane. In fact, a national air transport strike is scheduled for the whole day, proclaimed by USB private work and by CUB. The 24-hour stop, triggered from midnight, with the exclusion of the strike – we read on the website of the Strike Guarantee Commission – of the employees of Enavas well as the Dussmann service and Spd companies of Malpensa airport.

Flight cancellations

To cope with the turmoil Ita Airways makes it known on its website that it has canceled some domestic flights scheduled for today. The company has also activated an extraordinary plan to limit the inconvenience of passengers, re-booking the largest possible number of travelers involved in cancellations on the first available flights: 43% of travelers – specifies the company – will be able to fly on the same day of 12 September.

The note Usb Private Work

The crew, shift workers and operating personnel subject to law 146/90 – reads a note from the union – will stop from 00.00 to 23.59. Flights with scheduled take-off times will be guaranteed in the range 7.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 as well as the additional flights identified by ENAC. For non-shift workers and not linked to the services identified by law 146/90: full shift.

The protests

Events will be held in Milan at the airport of Malpensa starting from 10.00 at the roundabout at the entrance to the cargo area and Linate airport, door 6, from 10 to 13. Usb, in the note, recalls the reasons behind the national strike: “Against starvation wages and to the cut in rights and for the immediate adjustment of wages in a sector that increasingly slips into poor work; for an emergency recruitment plan in the sector that starts with no ifs and buts from the basins of dismissed people, often over 40 years of age, to heal the scourge of insecurity and to readjust part-time hours; for the system reform expected for years and never arrived, which addresses the issue of the rebalancing of the value chain inside the airports, ceasing to enrich only the airport management (custodians of lucrative concessions) and low cost, in favor of the labor factor; against the grueling shifts invented to cover a colossal staff while thousands of workers are left in Naspi in cigs and in solidarity just to increase the profits of companies “.

Aggressions are also targeted

Furthermore, the union continues, among the reasons there is also the protest against «the impressive number of attacks that take place in the airports of our country by passengers less and less controllable and without intervention by the institutions; against the evident reduction of the policy to protect health and safety in airport operations and the increase in ‘fatigue’ in the shifts of seafarers; for the immediate convocation of USB to the table of the contract renewal of the Handler which has expired for years, from which it is unjustifiably excluded also by virtue of the express representation », concludes the union.