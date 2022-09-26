Defeated on the former Alitalia front, Gianluigi Aponte does not give up on the idea of ​​investing in the aviation sector. The world leader in maritime transport and logistics thus launches the “MSC Air Cargo” operation, an airline destined for the freight sector.

The new reality has been under development for several months and will be operational early next year, after the delivery of the first of four MSC-branded Boeing 777-200F aircraft. The aircraft will be operated by Atlas Air, a company of the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings group

The goal, they explain from the Geneva headquarters, is to create “a new solution to respond to customer requests with a complementary service to the offer of containerized freight transport”.

MSC also announced the appointment of Jannie Davel, who has previously held positions in Delta Cargo, Emirates SkyCargo and DHL, with the aim of developing the air cargo business and building the team that will handle it.

«We are pleased to announce the development of MSC Air Cargo and to welcome Jannie Davel to lead this new and exciting reality that will be available to all MSC customers – says the chief executive officer of MSC, Soren Toft – of our debut in this market and we intend to continue to explore all possible avenues to develop the air cargo sector and thus integrate our core business of containerized freight transport ».

After all, Pierfrancesco Vago, executive president of MSC Cruises, as well as Aponte’s son-in-law, was extremely clear commenting with the Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung, the decision of the Italian government to prefer the offer of the Certares fund for Ita: in one way or another MSC wants to enter air transport to independently manage all the passages useful to reach the cabins of its ships and to transport goods. And there are already rumors of a possible interest of the group in the privatization of Tap Air Portugal.

In short, the Ita game, for Aponte, at least for now, is a closed story. “We had been invited to privatize – explain sources of the group from Geneva – Another path was then chosen which is not privatization, given the predominant public presence. Therefore…”. After all, it is well known: where he invests, the Commander wants to say about him, without political interference.

With the coffers full thanks to the fabulous profits of the container sector (according to rumors, in 2021 Mediterranean Shipping Company would have made 40 billion dollars in net profit), MSC does not seem willing to stop there. Thus all the dossiers in circulation are attributed to Aponte: last but not least, an interest in Italo, flatly denied in Geneva.

Even if the entrepreneur from the Sorrento peninsula has for some time been cultivating an ambitious train-air-ship intermodality project to support its terminals spread across all continents. Medway, the group’s railway company, is already authorized to operate in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands as well as in Italy (where it is an ally of the FS).