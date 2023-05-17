Airport: Why security checks will soon be faster

Should be faster soon: the security check at the airport. picture alliance / JOKER | Paul Eckenroth

New scanners are to be used at German airports in the next few years to speed up security checks. The CT scanners create three-dimensional images of the luggage, which should make evaluation easier. The largest German airports, Frankfurt am Main and Munich, are already planning to use the new technology after a successful test phase.

Die Travelyour bag is packed and you are on your way to the Airport. your summervacation nothing stands in the way now. If it weren’t for the often stressful and lengthy security check. Queuing can sometimes take longer than the actual flight. However, if the airport operators and the federal police have their way, this should change in the future.

So-called computer tomography scanners (CT scanners) should provide the necessary relief at the controls. Instead of taking just a few photos, they create entire three-dimensional representations of the x-rayed pieces of luggage. This makes it easier to evaluate them.

What does that mean for passengers?

Liquids and electronics such as laptops no longer have to be unpacked from hand luggage, but can remain stowed away. The new technology could also eliminate the liquid limit of 100 milliliters per bottle.

Frankfurt and Munich airports announce replacement of the scanners

The scanners have already been successfully tested in München and Frankfurtwhere up to three times as many passengers were checked in the same amount of time as the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper” (FAS) reported. In Munich, Franz Josef Strauss Airport is to switch completely to the new equipment by 2025. Already this year, 60 scanners worth 45 million euros were purchased. The first should be in operation from May, it is said.

In Frankfurt – the airport with the highest passenger volume in Germany – seven CT scanners are currently installed, according to the “FAS”. By spring 2024 there should be 31. Other airports are to follow. The Federal Police is responsible for the security checks at twelve locations and wants to equip them all with the new scanners in the medium term.

However, it may be some time before CT scanners become the new standard at airports. The devices are significantly more expensive than their predecessors and cost millions to purchase. In addition, some airports have just received new scanners or continue to lease them. A direct exchange will therefore not take place due to cost-effectiveness.

kh