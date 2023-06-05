Airspace over France – Swiss expects delays on Tuesday due to pilot strikes – News

Air traffic controllers and ground staff went on strike in France on Tuesday.

Flights to and from France will be particularly affected.

There will also be delays due to diverted flights that have to bypass French airspace.

The airline Swiss is preparing for numerous delays due to strikes on Tuesday. In France, air traffic controllers and ground staff are on strike. Not only flights to and from France are affected, but also overflights to Spain, Portugal or the USA through French airspace, as Swiss announced. Long delays must be expected.

In some cases, detours south or north of France would also be necessary. This will result in further delays. Overall, Swiss expects “considerable” effects, numerous delays and also isolated cancellations of flights. So far, a return flight between Geneva and Nice has been canceled. Alternatives are now being sought for the 120 passengers affected.

Never before so many cancellations

For a few days, efforts have been made to keep the flight schedule as stable as possible, said the head of operations at Swiss, Oliver Buchhofer, according to a statement from the airline. Avoiding cancellations has top priority. In addition, they want to carry out the flights as punctually as possible.

Legend: The air traffic controllers’ strike blocked flights to France for two days. Departure display at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport (archive image).

Keystone / AP Photo, Lionel Cironneau



Last weekend, strikes in Italy led to 23 canceled flights. According to the announcement, around 2,000 Swiss passengers were affected. Buchhofer said that never before in the airline’s history had so many flights been canceled due to strikes as in the last twelve months. According to the announcement, the financial impact for the airline this year will already be in the mid-double-digit millions.