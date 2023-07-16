Aisi, empty seat for two months: clash over the deputy director of 007

Aisi, the seat of deputy director vacant after the promotion to head of the Police of Victor Pisani

On the chair of deputy director of Aisi (Information and internal security agency, the 007s who take care of domestic matters) a worthy replacement cannot be found after the farewell of Vittorio Pisani, who went to lead the police.

To write it is Dagospy who wonders why this stalemate in a period in which intelligence has forcefully returned to center stage (from the implications of the War in Ukraine to the Uss case up to the mysterious accident on Lake Maggiore in which Italian and Israeli intelligence agents died) ?

AND an ongoing battle with no holds barred for this armchair. Among those most interested in the assignment, with an eye also to the departure of Aisi director Mario Parente in a year, there is Francis Greco.

Former chief of staff at the Guardia di Finanza, in Zafarana’s time, he was parachuted by the new general commander, Andrea De Gennaro, to the permanent advancement commission.

Greco’s aims could remain unsatisfied, given that in the running for the post of deputy director of Aisi there are: Bruno Valensise, Elisabetta Belloni’s deputy at Dis; Giuseppe Del Deo, head of the Aisi department; Vittorio Rizzi, deputy head of the State Police.

At the moment, the one who seems to enjoy the greatest political support is Valensise. In the event of his promotion, Del Deo could take over his legacy at Dis.

