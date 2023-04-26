Aiways: The Chinese car manufacturer is attracting customers with this SUV

New Aiways U6: Its dynamically sloping roof line gives the SUV a sporty look. Aiways

In electromobility, more and more Chinese automakers want to move into the fast lane. Now the newcomer Aiways from the Middle Kingdom is bringing us an E-SUV coupe. Business Insider tested the vehicle in Portugal and spoke to Alexander Klose, the company’s top executive responsible for European operations, about his plans. Klose has already worked for the well-known BMW group and for the premium group of Ford. One of his colleagues says: “Alex knows how people think, work and buy in Europe”.

The up-and-coming car manufacturer Aiways from China is hoping for important business impulses in the German market from its new E-SUV type U6. “There, sales of U5 and U6 should be in equal parts at a clear four-digit number per year,” said Alexander Klose, Europe boss of the Asian provider, in an interview with Business Insider.

The U6 model has a comparatively coupé-like appearance and represents a technical advancement of the U5: “The U6 serves a different group of buyers,” says Klose, “but has parts of the USP (Unique Selling Propositions; Anm. d. Red.) of the U5″. Klose cited “space” and “practicability” as examples of such special sales arguments.

Cooperation with Euronics and ATU

The target group of the U6 is “younger and more design savvy” than that of the U5. As a result, marketing for the four-door should initially take place primarily on social media channels. Only in the second step will there be classic advertising and campaigns, then also on television.

Interested parties can try out and – if they like it – buy the five-seater, which is available from around 45,000 euros, at 46 locations of the electronics dealer Euronics, who also organize the delivery of the new cars. The Aiways website offers a Direct purchase option, in turn, in the car subscription, the U6 should be available from Finn, among others. “There may be additional stationary channels,” says Klose.

Torture on long tours: Drivers with long legs hit the side of the gear selector roller with their knees. Aiways

In principle, the vehicles should be able to be serviced at all German ATU workshops. “In addition, there are currently 27 Aiways competence branches that take care of high-voltage issues and Aiways-specific problems,” said Klose – and added: “By the end of the year there will be 50 such branches”.

In Switzerland, Aiways has been cooperating with the mobility provider Astara for over a year. “And Austria is still on the agenda for this year,” explained Klose, “final partner talks are currently being held there”.

The U6 will be built together with the U5 in the Aiways plant in Shangrao. The factory is highly automated in many parts, but still employs around 800 workers. Overall, Airways has around 1,500 employees worldwide.

Tires from German premium brand

The suppliers of the Chinese company are international: The shock absorbers (Tenneco) and the seats (Lear) of the U6 come from the USA. Renesas from Japan and Mobileye from Israel are contributing specially developed chips. Aiways obtains many of the aluminum parts from Georg Fischer in Switzerland, and all the glazing from Saint-Gobain, France.

Friends of German workmanship will appreciate the tires from Continental, the steering from Bosch and the paintwork from industrial partner BASF.

Land in sight: Business Insider author Henning Krogh with U6 test car in “Undertaker” trim on the Atlantic. Aiways

During test drives with the U6 in the southwest of Portugal, the editors were able to convince themselves of a thoroughly attractive overall package. It is true that tall drivers – the author of these lines is 1.96 meters long – hit the gear selector roller on the center console with their right leg, which hurts a little in the long run. In addition, it is all too easy to bang your head on the open luggage compartment lid, and the glove compartment of the U6 is too deep and too narrow.

On the other hand, drive and seating comfort are clear advantages of the new vehicle. The range of around 400 kilometers according to WLTP is decent, the top speed of 160 km/h is okay. The test vehicles were obviously processed with some meticulousness.

Automaker with a startup culture

According to the current planning status, the U6 should be fully equipped for German customers. “A trailer hitch is currently in development,” said Alexander Klose, “and it will probably be available next year.”

The Aiways manager had previously worked as a manager at BMW and for the premium group of Ford. He is a member of the Board of Management at Aiways and has a Chinese contract. “That’s our big advantage at Aiways,” says a colleague of Klose’s, “we have a European on the decision-making committee.” And further: “Alex can bring about decisive decisions for Europe and knows how people think, work and buy in Europe”. Aiways is “ahead of some other market participants from abroad”.

In addition, according to the Aiways employee: “Since Aiways has only existed since 2017, all of the founders have recently been able to contribute their experience – it has become a company with contemporary values ​​and at the same time a startup culture”.

Test of courage on wheels: Only progressives and provocateurs in signal yellow are allowed to order the U6 in Germany. Aiways

Klose does not classify the currently tense relationship between China and some Western countries as an obstacle to Aiways’ business expansion plans: “We currently see no further burden than that which the pandemic has presented us with”. Klose emphasized: “But we are monitoring very closely whether there will be any changes”.

As his personally most important tasks in the near future, Klose named “bringing the company into other European markets and bringing about stable sales – depending on production – in all countries”.

New world in sight

The number of employees at the German headquarters in Munich should rise to 150 in the medium term. Klose: “A tech and IT center is being created, the overseas center is growing”.

And finally, as a “long-term task”, Klose cites a project of literally large proportions: “The conquest of the American continent with Aiways”.