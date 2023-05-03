Ajay Banga becomes the new President of the World Bank

11
Biden congratulated Banga. He will help steer the World Bank, which is currently evolving to address global challenges, the Democrat said. In this context, the new President will also focus on climate change. Banga will also play an important role in bringing the public and private sectors together to drive the necessary “fundamental changes in financing for development.”
