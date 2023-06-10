Home » Ajay Banga: “The World Bank alongside private individuals on climate and poverty”
by admin
WASHINGTON – “The fight against poverty and the climate crisis have become intertwined crises.” He is convinced of it Ajay Bangafrom June 2 at the helm of World Bank after a long experience as a manager in the private sector (he held various positions in Nestlé, Pepsi, Citi, Mastercard, Exor ed). And in his first interview as president, he illustrates the strategy that over the next 5 years will see him engaged not only against global economic emergencies, but also in reforming the institution itself.

