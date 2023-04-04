The best models cost between 139.95 and 289 euros, reported the consumer protection of the AK Upper Austria on Tuesday. A good school bag should fit well and ideally “grow with the child”. A physiotherapist from the Kepler University Hospital and two school beginners assisted with the test and examined the school bags. They paid particular attention to the wearing comfort, the individual adaptability to the spine and the optical warning effect.

A chest strap and a hip belt support the stable fit on the back during movements, padding on the back and shoulder straps ensure comfort. Nine models in the test offer an adjustable back part so that the school bag can grow with the child. Four cheaper products costing between 99 and 149.99 euros did not have this property. Basically, the upper edge of the school bag should be at shoulder height.

Heavy things should be stored directly on your back, compartments with stable dividers make it easier to pack ergonomically. In the test, the product’s own weight specified by the manufacturer was weighed. If it deviated from the specifications by more than 100 or 200 grams, it was downgraded.

All school bags had reflective surfaces. However, the signal effect left a lot to be desired with some models, because the school bags should also be clearly visible during the day. The advocacy group advises that the child be included in the purchase. It’s meant to strap on the bag with and without a jacket to see how easily the straps can be adjusted.

