Akamai’s move

The new Akamai datacenters will also be built in Italy, in Milan and Rome, to support its edge and cloud platform, Connected Cloud, for cloud computing, security and content delivery. In this way, the US company enters the cloud market to compete with industry giants AWS, Amazon web service, Google and Microsoft’s Azure with the aim of offering services at competitive prices. The company was founded in the USA in 1998 by a recent graduate and a professor at MIT in Boston to make the Internet more “intelligent”. And indeed the word akamai in Hawaiian it really means “smart”.

At the moment it is known especially for its CDN, Content delivery Network services, those which, given that the data centers are currently in the USA, cause Dazn’s live broadcasts to “strand” and security. Its platform is already used by large companies such as Adobe, AirBnB, ESPN, Red Hat, Sony and Nintendo. The cloud is the evolution of CDN services Akamai, which operates an edge network spread across 1,400 locations, available in 135 countries. The multinational is enhancing these sites by adding more computing resources, so that developers can run workloads as close as possible to where end users are located, ensuring lower latencies. “We are adopting- he explained Tom Leightonco-founder and CEO of Akamai- a fundamentally different approach to cloud computing, building on 25 years of experience scaling and securing the world‘s largest enterprises. Akamai is building the cloud that will serve the next decade“.

Three new data centers

Three new data centers for enterprise-grade cloud computing will soon be available in Europe and the USA, in addition to the 11 already present. These new sites, which should be active by the end of the summer, will provide Linode’s cloud computing servicesa cloud infrastructure provider that the company acquired for $900 million in 2022. Complementing the core sites will be additional distributed sites, to be deployed in 50 cities, including Milan and Rome by 2023, designed for cloud computing applications and positioned so you can reach users and businesses located in hard-to-reach areas, such as Asia and the Middle East.

To support this strategy, Akamai has implemented a new outbound pricing policy, significantly reducing user spending. A positive fact above all in the light of the fact that, according to IDC, almost all cloud users (99%) are faced with unexpected costs for egressi.e. moving data from one region to another.