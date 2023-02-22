Akt.io’s investing app

An app for investing and owning cryptocurrencies. This is Akt.io, a company that has joined the registry of the Agents and Brokers Body as lender of services for the use of virtual currency (virtual Asset Service Provider or Vasp), together with industry giants such as Binance, Coinbase, Crypto.com and Nexo.

“The world of cryptocurrencies – explained Keving Regis general manager of Akt.io – seems reserved for the chosen few. Our service aims at make operations in crypto simple and accessible to all. 100 cryptocurrencies chosen from among the main ones are available on the platform. After opening an account that generates an iban and entitles you to a debit card, the user can choose whether to invest directly in one or more cryptocurrencies, or choose our robot (WealthBot) which invests in a diversified portfolio of 22 cryptocurrencies. About 30% is in stablecoins, i.e. cryptocurrencies that have limited adjustments. With the card, payments can be made using the cryptocurrencies in the wallet which are converted directly into euros”.

Akt.io is a company incorporated under British law with its headquarters in Nice, Sophia Antipolis and Ireland. It employs about 50 people to develop the platform where it will soon be possible to trade on the main world stock exchanges. “We are counting on Italy – continues Kevin Regis – because there are already around 7 million of people who invest in cryptocurrencies and another 7 million who are interested in doing so but cannot because it is too complicated. Our app already has 18,000 customers in Italy and 70,000 in Europe”. Akt.io which has also developed a proprietary token, Aktio, has an office in Rome and plans to open one in Milan.

“The approval of the regulation of the sector, Mico, by the EU will be very important for us – continues Regis – which guarantees equal rules for all European countries and market transparency which has been at the center of scandals such as the one that hit FTX in the US. We provide our customers with maximum transparency and a call center where they can write or call but also information material on crypto in general to understand this ecosystem”.