Home » Aktien Frankfurt conclusion: Dax powerless on Whit Monday
Business

Aktien Frankfurt conclusion: Dax powerless on Whit Monday

by admin
Aktien Frankfurt conclusion: Dax powerless on Whit Monday

The Dax hit another hurdle on Whit Monday at 16,000 points. The leading index managed to return above the round mark at times. In a thin event due to the holiday, however, he lacked the strength to stay there. He crossed the finish line with a minus of 0.20 percent to 15,952.73 points. In the second row of stock exchanges, the MDax fell by 0.25 percent to 26,923.47 points.

Would you like to read more?

Choose an option:

Already a digital subscriber?

Trial month for 0 €

  • All articles & content on NOZ.de
  • News app for on the go
  • All articles as audio contribution

Trial month for 0 €

Monthly cancellable

Then €14.95/month

See also  Shennan's letter of concern needs to supplement the specific reasons for the decline in operating performance in 2021_Company_Shenzhen Stock Exchange_Main Business

You may also like

“The basic craft has remained”: Ferdinand Riederer looks...

Polls, FdI down slightly. Lega and 5S grow....

Traders expected to embrace riskier assets after U.S....

Keno numbers today, on Monday: Keno live –...

Ferretti yachts land in Piazza Affari: 28.75% of...

Recession in Germany – What does that mean?

Performance and Characteristics. Is it worth investing?

Source: Musk to visit China this week

The AI ​​discovers an antibiotic in two hours,...

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy