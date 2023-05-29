Aktien Frankfurt conclusion: Dax powerless on Whit Monday

The Dax hit another hurdle on Whit Monday at 16,000 points. The leading index managed to return above the round mark at times. In a thin event due to the holiday, however, he lacked the strength to stay there. He crossed the finish line with a minus of 0.20 percent to 15,952.73 points. In the second row of stock exchanges, the MDax fell by 0.25 percent to 26,923.47 points.