AKW-Aus: Industry is pushing for more green electricity and new gas-fired power plants

The last three nuclear power plants in Germany will be shut down by Saturday. As a reaction to this, the general manager of the Federation of German Industries, Tanja Gönner, calls for more green electricity and new hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants.

DIn view of the shutdown of the last three nuclear power plants, German industry is demanding a faster expansion of green electricity and new gas-fired power plants. “The shutdown of the nuclear power plants suddenly reduces the supply on the electricity market, while the expansion of new capacities is still too slow,” said Tanja Gönner, General Manager of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), on Friday.

You therefore need more green electricity, but also quickly new hydrogen-capable gas power plants. In the coming winter one will initially be dependent on more fossil energy and nuclear power from neighboring countries. The Federal Association for Renewable Energy (BEE) and environmental groups such as the WWF, on the other hand, called the nuclear phase-out overdue. Even in the winter months of January and February, nuclear power only contributed four percent to the supply and can be replaced.

The last three German reactors Isar 2, Neckarwestheim 2 and Emsland will go offline on Friday evening and Saturday respectively. The end was actually set for the end of 2022, but in the course of the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine war, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) put it off by three and a half months. Union but also the traffic light party FDP had campaigned for even longer terms or at least a nuclear power reserve.

Despite the recent drop in prices, the BDI spoke of exorbitantly high electricity costs. The state price brakes would not reach many companies. Electricity is still three times as expensive on the stock exchange as it has been on average over the past decade.

The problem with the supply is that reliable electricity suppliers such as nuclear power plants and coal piles are to be switched off step by step. In addition to the rapid expansion of wind and solar power, the Ministry of Economic Affairs also wants to tender for gas-fired power plants that can later be operated with climate-neutral hydrogen. State support for investments is necessary because the systems are only to be used for short periods of time, for example when it is dark and there is no wind. Economics Minister Robert Habeck wants to start bidding for the systems this year after the EU has given approval.

However, the green electricity association BEE primarily called for a concentration on cheap wind and solar energy. Nuclear energy has never been cheap: “Germany is not only phasing out the most dangerous, but also one of the most expensive types of energy production,” said BEE boss Simone Peter. “The production costs of nuclear power alone are now more than twice as high as those of the renewable energy mix. Not to mention the follow-up costs for disposal and dismantling.”

The environmental association WWF spoke of a historic step after more than 60 years of nuclear power. “All energy must now flow into the expansion of renewable energies and electrification in many application areas so that Germany’s electricity comes to 80 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035 from renewable energies,” said WWF expert Viviane Raddatz.