Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ala group, which operates in logistics serving the aerospace and railway sectors, records a very positive 2022. The value of production reached 158.2 million (from 130.7 million), with a growth in volumes of 21% and in value of 12%. These are the preliminary consolidated data as at 31 December 2022 (not yet audited ) that the Board of Directors of ALA SpA has just examined. It is believed that the growth in production value was supported by an important order intake.

Positive Ebitda

Ebitda is positive, growing in a range between 15 and 20% compared to 2021 results. The net financial position also improves, which amounts to 28.8 million (with a decrease of 5 million) compared to 2021, given which includes the bank loan of 35 million disbursed on 30 September 2022 for the acquisition of SCP Sintersa. These consolidated financial data in fact include the contribution linked to the acquisition of 100% of the Spanish group SCP Sintersa.

CEO Tonna: «The market share will continue to grow»

Ala – according to a press release from the company – «continued to generate cash, in line with the performance of recent years». Roberto Tonna, CEO of the ALA Group, commented: «The preliminary consolidated results for the 2022 financial year that we have examined show a significant improvement in performance, when compared with the data for 2021. More importantly, in 2022 we achieved our both organic growth and M&A objectives. Today we occupy a solid and high potential positioning in growth sectors such as Aerospace, Defense and Rail and thanks to the commitment of our team we will continue to expand our market share in the future. vision is to become the leading supply chain partner for the most demanding high-tech industries and we remain determined and absolutely focused on creating long-term sustainable value for our customers, our shareholders, our people and the communities we serve part”.