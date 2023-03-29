Home Business ALA, sprint revenues (+21.4%). Coupon at 0.47 euro per share
The board of ALA greenlights the bills

The leading company in the offer of integrated logistics services and in the distribution of products for the aeronautical and aerospace industry has approved the 2022 financial statements. The accounts confirm the preliminary results announced to the market last February.

It highlights a Production value which stands at a record level of 158.7 million euros (+21.4% compared to 130.7 million at 31 December 2021) and an Ebitda of 16.8 million (13.8 million in 2021) with a Ebitda Margin of 10.6%.

L’Ebit it is equal to 13.6 million compared to the 11.3 million of the previous year with a significant increase equal to +20.4%. L’Net income consolidated 2022 is 7.8 million, up 27.8% compared to 6.1 million in the previous year.

Coupon at 0.47 euro per share

The Net Financial Position (debt) closes at 28.7 million compared to a NFP (debt) at 31 December 2021 of 5 million, and includes the bank loan of 35 million disbursed on 30 September 2022 for the acquisition of SCP Sintersa. This result demonstrates that ALA has continued to generate cash flow, in line with the performance of recent years.

The ALA Board of Directors has proposed to the Shareholders’ Meeting to allocate the net profit for the 2022 financial year, equal to 6,596,454 as follows: 329,823 to the legal reserve; 4,244,100 to distribution of a dividend of €0.47 per sharegross of withholding taxes. The remainder equal to 2,022,531, to be retained for retained earnings.

