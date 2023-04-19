Alarm from the Consumers’ Union: in less than two years, pasta has increased by 37%

Listen to the audio version of the article

The war of Italian families against the expensive cart begins with pasta. The Italian Consumer Union denounces: from June 2021 to today, just under two years, the price of a kilo of pasta has increased by 37%. Way beyond inflation. The Codacons, in turn, threatens to bring pasta sold in Italy to the table of the Antitrust and prosecutors. The association is studying a new complaint to the Competition Authority and the criminal judiciary in order to ascertain possible offenses on the trend of retail price lists: «It is necessary – writes Codacons – to verify if there are anomalies on the market aimed at maintaining high retail prices of a product that is very present on Italian tables». Increases which, according to Codacons, could configure the hypothesis of an anti-competition cartel and the case of speculative maneuvers on goods.

There is now an open battle over the expensive macaroni. A few days ago Coldiretti threw the first stone into the pond, which on the basis of Istat Coeweb data denounced that while durum wheat was paid 30% less to farmers in the last year, in the same period the price of pasta increased by 18%. At the table of the defendants, the industrialists unite and defend themselves, in particular against the accusations of speculation: «Wheat has too fluctuating prices and it is not the pasta industry that determines the price of durum wheat, it is the global market that does so with international mechanisms and quotations», Riccardo Felicetti, president of the pasta makers of the Unione Italiana Food, announced yesterday. The producers then point out that it is true that durum wheat and semolina have a significant impact on the final cost of pasta, which is a single-ingredient product, but it is also necessary to take into account other cost items such as energy, packaging and itrapports, « all areas in which price increases are still evident and high», says Felicetti.

Between the two contenders – on the one hand the farmers, on the other the pasta makers – it is certainly the consumer who enjoys the least. “The price of pasta must drop immediately – says the president of the Consumers’ Union – it is true that the price is set by the global market, it is a pity that the prices of wheat have dropped”. According to the Ismea durum wheat producer price indexes, prices in March fell by 21.8% compared to March 2022.