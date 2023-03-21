Murder Alatri, an entire family accomplices. Suspicion of the investigators

There comes one sensational turn in investigations about the murder of Alatricost the life of Thomas Briccaa boy of 18 yearshit in the forehead by a bullet shot by a person aboard one scooter. Roberto and Mattia Toson, father and sonare suspected of being the two men who in Alatri, riding a moped, fired three pistol shots towards Thomas, hitting him on the forehead with one of these and reducing him to death on the evening of last January 30, he would then die in hospital the following day. Both have been registered in the register of suspects. Meanwhile, Tuesday i carabinieri they will analyze the mobile phone by Mattia Toson by extracting the forensic copy of the data inside. In short, the carried out on investigations promised by investigators could be close. For weeks, the lighthouse of investigations has been aimed at the entire family who could be involved, in various ways, in murder originated as retaliation after some cracks occurred in town days before the ambush.

“They have us reassured and asked to be patient a little longer – said Thomas’s father, Paolo -. We just ask justiceand I hope with all my heart that it arrives soon the arrest of those responsible“. Decisive will be the expertise of the Ris on Toson’s cell phone to verify once again the alibi provided by the suspect, already at length questionedand check if there are elements that can somehow lead back to murder. During the meeting at SearchThomas’ parents were reassured about the progress of the investigation, although it has not yet been possible to identify who, that evening, aboard a scooter, had opened fire against the group of kids sitting on a staircase in the center of Alatri. In fact, the appeal lacks both the murder weapon – probably a barrel pistol – both the medium used for the ambush.

