Albert II dismisses suspect financial advisors

Albert II of Monaco proclaims a “clean hands” operation in his discreet principality. To start, he’s firing his own financial advisors.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert with their two children Gabriella and – heir to the throne – Jacques.

Photo: Stéphane Cardinale/Getty

On the “rock” (Le rocher), as the Monegasques call their miniature state on the Riviera, everything is no longer in balance. Certainly, the backdrop of pounding Ferraris, glittering yachts and a palm-lined casino remains intact. Behind them, Albert II’s 40,000 subjects are worried about their glamor empire – and their own princes.

