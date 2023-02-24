“You are the son I would have wanted”. It is the precious declaration of affection which, accompanied by a defuse “scafetta” – this is how the pat on the cheek is defined in Rome – Alberto Sordi addressed, moving him, to Francesco Rutelli, the then mayor of Rome who on 15 June 2000 , on the actor’s eightieth birthday, named him “mayor for a day”.

A sort of emotional adoption that Rutelli, now president of Anica, has always kept to himself and that now, twenty years after the disappearance of the Roman actor, who died on February 24, 2003, he reveals.

“He loved me like a son”

“Many years have passed, I think the time has come to say it – he clarifies – I would never have done it if the paternal declaration had remained only between the two of us, but some time ago a historic secretary of the Deaf came to see me and clarified to me that little before he died Alberto had also told her that he had loved me like a son”.

“Is he a stingy? Bullshit”

A de facto kinship that Rutelli externalizes, specifies “to sweep away more forcefully the rumor that branded him as a miser”, pioneering fake news that has always accompanied Sordi: “Nothing more false – he clarifies – he was endowed with authentic generosity, never rhetoric and the evidence is there for all to see, starting with his contribution to the biomedical campus. He donated a building plot with a commercial value of several billion lire, to be used to support the frail elderly”.

“When I told him: you will be mayor of Rome for a day”

The actor and the mayor, the father and the chosen son, thirty-four years apart, met a lot, says Rutelli, in the last part of Sordi’s life: “We celebrate our birthdays together, I was born on the 14th June and he on the 15th – he says – I anticipated the appointment as mayor of Rome for a day as a “special gift for his eighty years, a surprise” right at dinner, without completely revealing the idea”. When he was fully informed Sordi was enthusiastic “he wore the tricolor band as if he had always worn it” and it was a great success. Everyone came to pay homage to him on the Capitoline Hill, from the then Prime Minister Giuliano Amato to Silvio Berlusconi”. But above all, Rutelli remembers, he was overwhelmed by a wave of affection, by infinite loving attentions concentrated in a single day.

“In France you have to take the cars from the center of Rome”

“At Villa Gordiani then, in one of the meetings with the Romans organized that day, he made a speech to the people with an appeal to eliminate cars from Rome, one of his strong points. He always told me “Francesco, you have to eliminate cars from the center”. I explained to him that we had pedestrianized dozens of squares, from the Pantheon to Piazza del Popolo, taken the tram back to Largo Argentina, he smiled at me and said “but that’s not enough”, with the ever-present scafetta on his cheek.

“We have some secrets that I will never tell”

But what were the confidences from father to chosen son? “She told me a lot about herself, even about her emotional stories, but I will never tell hers”. However, Rutelli underlines an important genetic trait of Romanity that united the man born in Trastevere with the mayor who lived in Eur (“in the village”, Sordi joked): “Alberto had understood better than me the uniqueness of Rome, a city which is not reducible to its periods of rise or fall but which is universal and eternal precisely because of this”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

