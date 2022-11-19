Meanwhile, the family also grew with the birth of three children: Antonio, the name is that of the grandfather who founded the company, Alessandro and Adriano. As in many SMEs, Alberto’s wife and brothers are also present in the company. Year after year, the company’s notoriety grows around the world and it regularly establishes itself with its rides at the IAAPA, The Global Association for the Attractions Industry, equivalent to the cinema Oscars.

The Vicenza-based company becomes a real multinational with customers all over the world with exports worth 95% of revenues, and Alberto Zamperla is the leader, always at the forefront, both to test the new products together with his children as he is present when his experienced team of collaborators sees to the implementation of attractions in parks around the world.

In 2007 it acquired Minitalia, a historic park for families a few kilometers from Milan, in partnership with the Bergamo-based Thorus group. Minitalia under the supervision of Alberto Zamperla, with the know-how and creativity of the Veneto team is reborn after four months of hard work as Minitalia Leolandia Park. «Everything was in very bad condition, the systems were not up to standard, there had been no maintenance for years. We redid everything, brought new attractions, eliminated architectural barriers» said Alberto Zamperla proud and satisfied. Among the novelties there are ten attractions including Tiger mountain, a state-of-the-art roller coaster, Cannonball, a ballistic tower that shoots visitors into the air and makes them fall to the ground by force of gravity, Leonardo’s Rapids and Electro Spin, at the time unique attraction in Italy. On the day Leolandia was inaugurated, it was 14 March 2008, a carousel stopped. President Zamperla arrives, takes off his jacket, rolls up his sleeves and starts tinkering with the mechanisms, he passes some tools and after a handful of minutes of work the ride starts again. «Everything is fine» said the president of the Group with satisfaction. He felt Minitalia Leolandia was his own creation and he wanted it to grow as a park for families but also a showroom for the company’s creations. Leolandia works very well, it fills up with visitors and the accounts recover. After only three years, the Leolandia chapter closes with the transfer of the shares to Thorus.

But Alberto Zamperla is always ready for great challenges and wins a tender called by New York City Economic Development to manage a lot of Coney Island, an amusement park for generations of New Yorkers, in decline and at the center of a major recovery plan wanted by Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The rules imposed by the Americans are strict with a deadline that cannot be postponed for opening to the public, the last weekend of May 2010. A great project where all the ability of the Vicenza group is deployed in a fight against time.

In the construction site we work day and night to assemble and test the attractions, asphalt the areas, train the local staff and the president is always at the side of his teams. The atmosphere is that of a large family where everyone knows each other, calls each other by name, interspersing Venetian with English. A climate that you breathe, you experience in a few companies. Like a captain, Alberto Zamperla is supported by his children and supervises the shipyard. On the morning of May 28, Mayor Bloomberg cuts the ribbon and gets on the rides accompanied by Alberto and Antonio Zamperla. In the following years, the group won other lots of Coney Island and the rides made in Vicenza entertained millions of New Yorkers.