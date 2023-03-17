Aldi as a delivery service – can that work? The idea sounds promising: the fully packed Aldi bags no longer have to be dragged out of the branches yourself. It won’t be long now. The start in Germany is apparently imminent. WELT has already tested the delivery service as one of the first. A total of twelve items from different product categories ended up in the test shopping cart for the test – from fruit and vegetables to refrigerated goods and household items. Price, variety of offers, delivery – this is how the new delivery service performed.