Aldi in the price war: when toast only costs 89 cents

Aldi Süd has a new cheap brand in its range, as reported by the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”. Under the name “Einfach gut” the discounter sells many products at significantly lower prices. A pack of toast bread costs only 89 cents. The discounter wants to supplement the range with the new brand and particularly appeal to customers on a tight budget.

The discounter Aldi Süd has a new cheap brand called “Einfach gut” in its range, reports the “food newspaper“. The products offered by the umbrella brand are cheaper than the classic entry-level product and are aimed particularly at customers with a tight budget. The low price is due to the fact that savings are made on packaging and sorting, for example, and that emulsifiers and preservatives are largely dispensed with.

According to the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”, the products cost significantly less than the discount standard products due to the savings measures during production. A pack of toast costs only 89 cents and a simple marble cake is already available for 1.39 euros.

In view of the increased food prices, the discounter wants to add the new brand to the range, as the “Lebensmittel Zeitung” reports. In addition, this is not the first time that Aldi has its own cheap products on the shelves. Such inexpensive alternative products were already being tested during the corona pandemic in anticipation of a recession. Also in the ranges of Aldi’s competitors, Netto and Norma, special cheap products are currently represented.

vn