Home » Aldi in the price war: when toast only costs 89 cents
Business

Aldi in the price war: when toast only costs 89 cents

by admin
Aldi in the price war: when toast only costs 89 cents

Aldi Süd has a new cheap brand in its range.
Getty Images / picture alliance / Kontributor

Aldi Süd has a new cheap brand in its range, as reported by the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”.

Under the name “Einfach gut” the discounter sells many products at significantly lower prices. A pack of toast bread costs only 89 cents.

The discounter wants to supplement the range with the new brand and particularly appeal to customers on a tight budget.

The discounter Aldi Süd has a new cheap brand called “Einfach gut” in its range, reports the “food newspaper“. The products offered by the umbrella brand are cheaper than the classic entry-level product and are aimed particularly at customers with a tight budget. The low price is due to the fact that savings are made on packaging and sorting, for example, and that emulsifiers and preservatives are largely dispensed with.

read too

Discounter offers at Lidl and Aldi

Discounter deals at Lidl and Aldi: These are the current top offers for saving

According to the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”, the products cost significantly less than the discount standard products due to the savings measures during production. A pack of toast costs only 89 cents and a simple marble cake is already available for 1.39 euros.

In view of the increased food prices, the discounter wants to add the new brand to the range, as the “Lebensmittel Zeitung” reports. In addition, this is not the first time that Aldi has its own cheap products on the shelves. Such cheap alternative products were already being tested during the corona pandemic in anticipation of a recession. Also in the ranges of Aldi’s competitors Netto and Norma are currently special cheap products.

See also  Theme parks boom in revenues: "Growth in attendance over 2019"

vn

You may also like

Why a fund provider wants to take over...

State companies, squeeze on salaries. With the Dl...

Listen to TV yesterday May 4, 2023: Del...

Why the Viessmann family only has to pay...

Adidas: quarterly turnover beyond expectations despite the Yeezy...

The Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party...

Erg acquires a photovoltaic park in Spain

Fynn Kliemann: The influencer has new plans

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 5th. US regional banks...

Inflation in Switzerland – inflation is lower than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy