Aldi Nord: These managers are leading the discounter into a new era

Aldi, Imago/Mike Schmidt – Collage: Elena Boeck

The long-simmering family dispute in the Aldi-Nord empire has been settled. Now the discounter is being restructured – and is getting a CEO for the first time.

This leads to a veritable personnel carousel in management – around the Aldi Nord boss and future CEO Torsten Hufnagel.

There have recently been changes, especially in the service company Aldi Purchasing SE – and there is currently a vacancy.

The discounter empire Aldi Nord is in the middle of a renovation. The long-simmering family dispute between the founder’s son Theo Albrecht junior and his brother Berthold’s heirs has been settled, as the group of companies announced at the beginning of the year. And that clears the way for a new corporate structure – a uniform holding company, less complexity and, above all, a CEO at the top of the company for the first time. And thus possibly for a shock to the discounter landscape: dissolution of the Aldi equator and reunification with discounter sister Aldi Süd.

So far, confusing was probably the best word to describe the structure with the numerous service, national and regional companies. But first things first. The fact that the corporate foundations are right at the top of the hierarchy remains unaffected by the changes. They contain the assets of the company and the Albrecht owner family – and for years the heirs of the founder Theo Albrecht smoldered a real family feud over the allocation of the foundations and payments from their assets. And in the future they will also appoint the CEO of a uniform company holding company, the Aldi Nord Stiftung & Co KG.

Aldi Nord: A “phantom” at the top