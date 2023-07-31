Aleksandr Lukashenko: a man “on the edge”

He had been presumed dead, and already in May Kremlinologists were magnifying photos of him at the Moscow parade, with the bandages on his hands sticking out from under his jacket, his face swollen and his feet barely supporting him, so that being transported by car for the 300 meters it had to do from Red Square to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Every visit he made to Vladimir Putin ended in hospitalization, and some had even circulated rumors of poisoning. But Aleksandr Lukashenko survived it allincluding a popular revolution, and his return to the Russian political scene – more talkative than ever and apparently fit – is one of the more unexpected consequences of the botched coup of Evgeny Prigozhin.

Il Belarusian dictator reinvented himself as a “mediator” between Putin and his rebellious “cook”, and although his account of the negotiation he allegedly conducted resembles more a dialogue between clumsy killers than a screenplay by Tarantino (“Wait to kill him, I told him” remains a sentence that marks the new minimum level of post-Soviet political speech), Lukashenko has re-emerged from the short but intense crisis in Moscow as the holder of two important political assets: the Wagner groupwhich has chosen Minsk as its new headquarters, and the tactical atomic warheads which the Kremlin claims to have placed in Belarus.

Putin’s only real ally…

An explosive mixture, even if neither of the two assets is in the hands of Lukashenko (and to tell the truth, there are well-founded doubts about the permanent presence on Belarusian soil of both mercenaries and atomic bombs). The fact remains, however, that Lukashenko remains, by his own definition, “Putin’s only real ally”: he accompanied him on the last pilgrimages of the Russian leader to the various monasteries in the North, now showing himself to be more of a partner than a guest, at least in front of the cameras. According to the Moscow Times, he is “Putin’s only ideological ally, possessing an infinite arsenal of ridiculous justifications for any gesture by his aggressive Muscovite patron”. Which in any case allows himself to make fun of: the story, in front of the cameras, of the effort that Lukashenko would make to “hold back the Wagners” anxious to “take a trip to Poland”, is not only a threat to Warsaw, but also a message to Putin on the favors he does for him, and the costs he incurs. A message that the Kremlin has implemented, at least in terms of economic aid.

…seeks greater autonomy

The strange couple Putin-Lukashenko therefore continues to tread the scenes, even if there has never been bad blood between the two, above all because the dictator of Minsk continues to be able to slip through the fingers of his Muscovite colleague, without granting him the much-desired total annexation of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and still not sending its army to war in Ukraine. It is true that by now the Belarusian territory is de facto occupied by the army of Moscow, but the training that the Wagners have begun to impart to the army of Minsk could paradoxically increase the degree of autonomy of Lukashenko, whose survival after the crushing of the people’s revolution three years ago essentially depends on Russian help. Lukashenko and Prigozhin share a total ruthlessness of rhetoric and means, and a single goal, to survive, without being engulfed by Putin. Also because the “father of the Belarusians” has a succession problem: after 29 years of reign he would not want the country he considers a fief of his family to pass to the Russiansunwilling to share power and money with any heirs.

Lukashenko’s goals

Lukashenko’s is an almost tightrope walker’s exercise: a fall of the Moscow regime would leave him defenseless in the face of an uprising just waiting for the easing of repression to explode, a strengthening of the Kremlin would make him the next victim of Russian imperial appetites. His preferred solution would be an interminable crisis. The repression of any alternative power in Belarus (including the oligarchic one) has created a “vertical of power” which corresponds to Lukashenko’s needs, but will hardly be able to defend its interests in his absence.

Which is why, paradoxically, the Belarusian dictator represents a problem for Putin, and the master of the Kremlin does not like it when it suddenly turns into a solution. Nor trust, considering that Lukashenko has a very close relationship with Beijing (where his son and potential heirloom Nikolay studies), with some Gulf countries (where he would keep his assets), and which in the past has already tried to present itself as the lesser evil in Europe. Operation, the latter, now almost impossible, but the hope of the Minsk clan is to hang in the balance on the edge of the precipice into which Putin has dragged Russia. Especially now that the Wagners could become Lukashenko’s guarantee of security against an army in which he trusts so little as not to send him to Ukraine (in exchange, obtaining protection, and the possibility of transforming Belarus into their operations centre).

