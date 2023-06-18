Alena Seredova marries. The photos. Present John Elkann and Chiellini

Wedding Alena Seredova

Alena Seredova and Alessandro Nasi they said yes. After nine years together and a baby girl, little Vivienne Charlotte, the couple has decided to take the plunge. In the splendid setting of Noto, in Sicily, Alena and Alessandro joined in a civil ceremony. The union was celebrated by Mayor Corrado Figura who posted a photo with the spouses on his social channels with an attached dedication: “To Alessandro and Alena with the wish that the city of Noto can always warm their hearts.”. www.tuttosport.com writes it.

The newly weds arrived aboard a Fiat 500 Spiaggina from the 1960s in Tiffany colour and they paraded through the city, photographed by the most curious: Alena is wearing an elegant embroidered white dress with puffed sleeves, while the groom opted for a blue double-breasted suit.

Among the guests at the ceremony and at the party there is also a bit of Juventus. The groom, Alessandro Nasi, is in fact a cousin of John Elkann and the wife of Exor’s CEO, Lavinia Borromeo, is the witness of Alena Seredova. Not only the Elkann family, at the wedding there are also Giorgio Chiellini and his wife Carolina Bonistalli and Laura, the partner of the former Juventus player Ogbonna.

