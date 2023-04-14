TDespite impressive advances in artificial intelligence (AI) based language models, applications like ChatGPT still often make serious mistakes. Above all, users cannot understand where the AI ​​gets its information from in the first place. The start-up Aleph Alpha, which specializes in AI, now claims to have achieved a breakthrough with its language model Luminous, at least with the latter problem.

According to the Heidelberg company, with a new extension, the model can indicate on which text passage in a source the answers generated by the system are based and which sources may contradict it. Luminous thus offers “a unique opportunity for the transparency and traceability of AI-generated content,” says co-founder Jonas Andrulis.

Similar to Open AI, Aleph Alpha has developed ChatGPT, an application that can use artificial intelligence to answer a wide variety of queries in a previously unknown quality. In February, the company published the results of a neutral performance comparison, according to which the Heidelberger can keep up with the models of the American competition. Andrulis is convinced that the new transparency will enable use for critical tasks in the legal, health and banking sectors. The upcoming AI regulation of the European Union will probably also place great value on explainability and traceability.

Open AI could follow suit

Unlike ChatGPT, Aleph Alpha is primarily aimed at business customers. Andrulis sees the focus on explainability as a competitive advantage over the American competition. Customers would often have internal verified knowledge. Aleph Alpha’s AI can now build on this and ensure that only this verified knowledge is used in answers.

However, AI experts believe it is possible that financially strong companies such as Google or Open AI could, at least in theory, quickly follow suit if they wanted to. In addition, the information from Aleph Alpha has yet to be confirmed in independent tests. The feature is based on Aleph Alpha’s latest research, published academically earlier this year under the name AtMan.

Aleph Alpha is regarded as a German beacon of hope for artificial intelligence. According to information from the FAZ, the start-up should also have aroused the interest of SAP. The software group is said to be negotiating with the start-up about getting involved in an upcoming financing round by Aleph Alpha. In order to keep up with the big US corporations Google, Microsoft and Meta in the long term, Aleph Alpha should be able to use fresh money.