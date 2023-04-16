Alessandro Del Piero, nothing but life as a bomber: from failed divorce to peace

Alessandro Del Piero and his wife Sonia Amoruso: this is what happened in almost 20 years of love

Alessandro Del Pieroone of the former players of the Italian national football team par excellence, who conquered the World in 2006, true black and white, today, at 48, he lives his life away from the Italian spotlight, in The Angels, in the United States. There he runs one amateur soccer team and a restaurant. Overseas Del Piero ferried his entire family: the wife Sonia and three children: Tobias, Dore and Sasha. Life has always been studded with sacrifices, lots of football, love, but also some suffering. Paradoxically, the marriage(even that of a bomber like Del Piero) can prove to be a (highly) painful step.

Subscribe to the newsletter

