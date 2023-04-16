Home » Alessandro Del Piero, nothing but life as a bomber: from failed divorce to peace
Business

Alessandro Del Piero, nothing but life as a bomber: from failed divorce to peace

by admin
Alessandro Del Piero, nothing but life as a bomber: from failed divorce to peace

Alessandro Del Piero and his wife Sonia Amoruso: this is what happened in almost 20 years of love

Alessandro Del Pieroone of the former players of the Italian national football team par excellence, who conquered the World in 2006, true black and white, today, at 48, he lives his life away from the Italian spotlight, in The Angels, in the United States. There he runs one amateur soccer team and a restaurant. Overseas Del Piero ferried his entire family: the wife Sonia and three children: Tobias, Dore and Sasha. Life has always been studded with sacrifices, lots of football, love, but also some suffering. Paradoxically, the marriage(even that of a bomber like Del Piero) can prove to be a (highly) painful step.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  What will happen when the mouse is moved to the "bangs" of the new MacBook Pro? _Detailed Interpretation_Latest News_Hot Events_36氪

You may also like

So Germany will once again become the pharmacy...

“Industrial and pharmaceutical sectors to invest in. Dividends...

Comdirect: transfer securities – secure a bonus of...

Enel, Endesa meeting called for April 28: Mef...

Through Paris by bike: Two wheels conquer Paris

Cupra Formentor: You can save with these 3...

Delayed calenda on Renzi: didn’t you know about...

Why Lindner was so incredibly relaxed in Washington

Elisabetta Gregoraci queen of Monaco, red dot look....

Who is Sem Wensveen, eyes of ice and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy