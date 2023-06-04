“Alessandro was agitated and perspiring.” The minutes of the Italian-English colleague

The interrogation of the 23-year-old, the second in a few days, is one of the key points of the investigation led by prosecutors Alessia Menegazzo and Letizia Mannella

That day Giulia and Impagnatiello’s 23-year-old colleague had arranged to meet under the Armani hotel in via Manzoni for a truth meeting. But as soon as they see each other, they burst into an emotional embrace: “Our meeting was really cordial, so much so that as soon as we met we embraced in female solidarity”. At the Armani Hotel «he told me that Alessandro would never see her son – continues the 23-year-old – and that she was only interested in the child and her health. She still didn’t know if she would go to Naples with her parents but she certainly didn’t want to see Alessandro anymore. In any case, she would have returned to Senago, after our meeting, to speak with Alessandro and to leave him. I also proposed to her, if she needed it, to come to my house to sleep. She said not to worry and thanked me.” The Corriere della Sera writes it.,

Saturday evening, after several attempts to find out where Giulia is, the 23-year-old Italian-English has a 9-minute call with Alessandro.

It’s 11.29pm on Saturday.

In that time it is not clear whether Giulia’s body is still in the house or if she has already taken it to the garage. «I immediately asked Alessandro where Giulia was and he who was on the balcony told me that Giulia was sleeping – he recorded on Wednesday 31 May in front of the carabinieri of the homicide squad of the Milan investigative unit -. I asked to confirm this and he told me it was from a friend. Following my insistence, he went into the house and showed me the bed where it wasn’t there, then he also showed me the sofa, at my request. He told me that she had gone to a friend of his. He also told me on a whatsapp audio. However, in the house, from the images that Alessandro showed me, Giulia was not there but Alessandro was clearly agitated to the point of appearing sweaty».

Subscribe to the newsletter

