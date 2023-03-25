Alessia Marcuzzi in shape for summer 2023

Alessia Marcuzzi is already fit for the summer. On Instagram, the presenter published a shot that portrays her in a leopard-print costume. It’s the first test to check its shape before the summer.

After the transmission “Boomerissima”, the Roman presenter recharge her batteries to dive into another adventure.

In the published post she wrote: “Teletrasportooo will you take me right on that ladder right away??”, in the comments thousands of ecstatic users compliment her on her beauty.

Subscribe to the newsletter

