Home Business Alessia Marcuzzi, the leopard costume inflames social networks
Business

Alessia Marcuzzi, the leopard costume inflames social networks

by admin
Alessia Marcuzzi, the leopard costume inflames social networks

Alessia Marcuzzi in shape for summer 2023

Alessia Marcuzzi is already fit for the summer. On Instagram, the presenter published a shot that portrays her in a leopard-print costume. It’s the first test to check its shape before the summer.

After the transmission “Boomerissima”, the Roman presenter recharge her batteries to dive into another adventure.

In the published post she wrote: “Teletrasportooo will you take me right on that ladder right away??”, in the comments thousands of ecstatic users compliment her on her beauty.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Wall Street in ripresa, ma First Republic e Western Alliance -70%. Tassi Treasuries: tonfo da Black Monday

You may also like

Flash News – Russia is stationing nuclear weapons...

Banks, from Svp to Credit Suisse without fear...

Pnrr late, government under accusation: Minister Fitto admits...

Chipmaker: Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

Bills, discounts coming soon thanks to the Families...

Meituan’s annual report is mixed: “Delivery food delivery”...

Scrap bonus for heaters: The problem lies elsewhere

Treasuries: yields down, 10-year down 6 basis points

Bikes, the bonus effect deflates but e-bikes boost...

E-Fuels: Germany’s triumph with combustion engines comes at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy