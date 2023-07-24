Alex Blania explains what the project is all about

The company is now leaving the beta phase, wants to multiply the number of its biometric detection devices from 250 to 1,500 by the end of the year and is making its digital currency WLD freely tradable. Alongside Altman, the German physicist Alex Blania is one of the key figures behind the project. As CEO of the subsidiary Tools for Humanity, he implements the idea from Berlin.

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Blania, you are one of three co-founders of WorldCoin and CEO of Tools for Humanity, which registers users for WorldCoin and operates the app. Tools for Humanity operates from Berlin – and not from Silicon Valley, as one would assume. How did that happen?

Alex Blania: That’s a surprising story. We founded our company in San Francisco in early 2020. Then Covid started. I was on my way to Germany to talk to hardware manufacturers about our plans. During the flight, US President Donald Trump ordered the borders to be closed and I lost my student visa as a result. I was stuck in Erlangen. When it became apparent that this would last longer than a few months, we flew many American employees to Erlangen and set up Tools for Humanity in Germany. A year ago we moved our offices from Erlangen to Berlin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

