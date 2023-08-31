Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, millionaire hypercar also electric

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tradition and innovation. This could be summed up as the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a brand new Alfa Romeo hypercar also available in an all-electric version. Inspired by the historic 33 Stradale from 1967, the novelty of the Italian brand will be produced in just 33 examples – all of which have already been sold – characterized by maximum customization and extreme research into performance. Made by the Touring Superleggera coachbuilder, the 33 Stradale will also have the important task of increasing the value of the Alfa brand, which is increasingly attentive to profitability and has no sales volumes, as evidenced by registrations in the first six months of the year.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, photos of the limited edition supercar

Photogallery9 foto

View

New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Created by the Alfa Romeo Style Centre, the new 33 Stradale is inspired by the historic model of the 1960s, introducing some design elements of Alfa Romeo’s new stylistic language. Characterized by the upward opening of the doors, baptized Elitra, it shows a style with a strong personality and capable of making Alfa enthusiasts’ hearts beat faster. The interiors are offered in two trim levels: “Tributo” and “Alfa Corse”. The dashboard and central tunnel, inspired by aviation, use materials such as aluminium, carbon fibre, leather and Alcantara. The enveloping seats, upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather, promise comfort and ergonomics. The steering wheel is compact and with a sporty shape, thus ensuring a precise and direct steering feeling, it has no controls on the steering wheel, and has three spokes in aluminum in one case (Tributo) or in carbon fiber in the other (Alfa Corse). . The second distinctive element is the “telescope” instrument panel, clearly inspired by Alfa Romeo style, which brings together all the information necessary for driving. Depending on the selected driving mode, “Road” or “Track”, the instrument panel features easy-to-read graphics, which allows him to keep everything under control without distractions.

Among the new features, for example, when the car is in “Track” mode, the “Quick Start” procedure can be started using the “Cloverleaf” button on the central tunnel. The system acts on the gearbox, traction control and power to maximize acceleration while avoiding wheel spin. Instead, with the “Suspension” switch, the rider can modify the suspension settings in both driving modes, going from soft to medium when in “Road” mode or from stiff to medium if he is proceeding with the “Track” function activated.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the video of the exteriors

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, technical specifications and customization

The 33 Stradale is equipped with a biturbo V6 of over 620 horsepower or in electric configuration of over 750hp with a range of around 450 kilometres. Top speed is 333 km/h while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in less than 3 seconds. Double wishbone suspension with active shock absorbers and front linkage ensure smooth handling and comfort. The braking system is Alfa Romeo Brake-By-Wire and the carbon-ceramic brakes are Brembo. The aluminum H-frame and carbon fiber monocoque guarantee stiffness and lightness.

Again to guarantee high levels of rigidity and safety, there is a roof structure in carbon fiber and aluminum with hinges to fix the butterfly doors. The glass frames are also in carbon while the rear window is in polycarbonate. The set up of the car will see the support of F1 driver Valtteri Bottas on the Balocco track. To guarantee the uniqueness of each model, the “Bottega” was born, a team of Alfa Romeo professionals who have involved customers from the outset to create their own car together, unique in every detail, up to the possibility of “signing” the frame number.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

